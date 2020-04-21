



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that owner Jeffrey Lurie and the organization will be sending $1 million in donations to COVID-19 relief efforts in the city of Philadelphia.

The donations are intended to provide assistance to promote the well being of healthcare workers and their families while also supporting local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the donations, Lurie and the Eagles will be providing 100,000 N-95 masks to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Health, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and other local health systems.

“From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO in a statement. “As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers. It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done – and are doing – to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic. Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times.”

In addition, Lurie and the organization will be donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross through the National Football League’s Draft-a-thon in support of the Red Cross’ Convalescent Plasma efforts.

“This support from the Philadelphia Eagles will ensure the Red Cross can maintain a sufficient supply of blood and plasma to help local patients in need and provide critical relief services to people affected by disasters big and small,” said Guy Triano, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania in the release.

Further donations from Lurie and the Eagles include $225,000 worth of gift cards to local businesses for employees at these health systems, a $100,000 donation to Jefferson’s Better Together Fund and more.