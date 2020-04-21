Comments
HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — People are cleaning up after some strong storms blew through the region this afternoon. Camden County was hit especially hard.
Chopper 3 found two large trees uprooted in the same front yard on 1st Avenue in Haddon Township.
Over at 10th Avenue and West High Street in Haddon Heights, a huge tree came crashing down in the middle of the street.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday almost four thousand PSE&G customers don’t have power in South Jersey.
