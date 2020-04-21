BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — So many children are at home right now. That’s presented an opportunity for summer and day camps to reach them in a whole new way.
Thirty minutes from the Liberty Bells lies the Liberty Lake Day Camp in Bordentown, New Jersey. It’s a place over 1,000 campers from near and far call home every summer.
But this year, morning salutes and daily activities are being held online.
Liberty Lake Day Camp has gone virtual and to owner Andy Pritikin’s surprise, the tug of war he’s spent 19 years working to pull campers out of the webspace and into the open space has settled because recently it’s been technology for the win.
“We have 600 families signed up for camp right now and very few have pulled out despite all the crazy, who the heck knows yet they remain optimistic,” Pritikin said.
Liberty Lake campers, alumni and staff have been showing their optimism and support through an overwhelming amount of video content that fills each virtual camp day with something new from some familiar faces.
For this community, the act of contribution comes at no cost to fill this video library for their sights are set on that priceless feeling of spending another summer together.
