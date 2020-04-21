



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Pennsylvania health officials announced Tuesday all counties in the state have cases of COVID-19 as the statewide total nears 35,000. An additional 1,296 cases were announced, bringing the state total to 34,528.

An additional 360 new deaths are reported. The death toll is now at 1,564.

Health officials continue to urge residents to social distance.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Pennsylvania published an interactive map that shows the number of confirmed cases of the new virus and the number of negative virus tests by county.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state has made sufficient progress in its fight against to begin gradually reopening some businesses in early May. Republicans are pushing a more aggressive timetable.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

