ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to tour the field medical station set up inside the Atlantic City Convention Center Tuesday morning. It is the third field hospital to open in the state.
Staff members at the location are expecting to see their first patients sometime this week.
Later this week, Gov. Murphy is expected to present plans for gradually reopening New Jersey. This comes as the governor revealed some positive news about the Garden State’s fight against COVID-19.
“The number of newly hospitalized patients is moving as a said in a downward trend, this is one of our most important positive indicators. It means our healthcare system is in a better position to get ahead and stay ahead,” Gov. Murphy said.
There are currently 88,916 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 4,380 deaths.
