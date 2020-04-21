Comments
VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a major milestone for Virtua Voorhees Hospital. Doctors say they’ve successfully treated the first two patients in New Jersey who received plasma from other people who had COVID-19.
One of those donations came from Marisa Leuzzi.
She donated plasma to her aunt after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Both of the patients are still recovering in the hospital but doctors expect they will be able to go home next month.
