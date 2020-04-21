



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Major League Baseball postponing the season, the Phillies’ third-party concession workers are struggling to get by. Some stadiums are paying third-party concession workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

But that’s not the case at Citizens Bank Park. Instead, hundreds of Aramark employees are depending on unemployment checks.

Aisha Johnson, of South Philadelphia, has been cleaning up after Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park for 10 years.

But now she’s among more than 800 other Aramark employees who are no longer receiving a check while the baseball season is postponed.

“It definitely shows the lack of appreciation that they have,” Johnson said.

Last month, each of MLB’s 30 teams promised $1 million to its workers at stadiums across the country. But that plan does not include Aramark workers who provide concessions during games.

Still, some teams are stepping up.

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and others are offering at least some relief for their third-party workers, according to a union spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Phillies did not respond to a request for an interview.

In a statement, Aramark told Eyewitness News, “We have set up a staffing center to match U.S. associates with temporary work at Aramark locations where extra support is needed or with external companies in need of employees.”

But Barbara Bauer, who worked as a cashier at the ballpark, says her offers include a correctional facility or hospital.

“It’s putting you in harm’s way, especially working in a hospital, being subjected to the coronavirus,” Bauer said.

Bauer also says those options don’t make up for several weeks of lost pay.