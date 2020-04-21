



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Nearly everyone who lost their job in Pennsylvania due to the coronavirus can now apply for unemployment. While assistance is there, it’s creating a major backlog in the system.

Eyewitness News has been receiving a lot of questions from people who are having issues filing their unemployment claims. This is after over 1.5 million claims were filed in Pennsylvania alone over the last month.

The top question we’re getting is: Where is my money? And who do I talk to get assistance?

We’re told by state officials that relief is on the way, but some are questioning how long they can hold on.

“Since I can’t get in contact with anyone because the line is busy, where do I stand? I feel like I’m in purgatory,” Jere Edmunds said.

He says he suffers daily after losing his job at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. We first spoke with him last week and he says the state still hasn’t gotten back to him.

“No one has reached out and in all sincerity, you are the only one who followed up. Thank you,” he said.

His story is not unique. State systems are clogged up after 1.5 million people filed for unemployment in the last month.

“After two weeks of waiting, I have to start all over again. I started over again three times,” Jon Ross said.

“How long can you continue to be delayed, another two weeks?” CBS3’s Howard Monroe asked.

“Oh, this week will break everything,” said Ross.

The state labor department says half of all claims have been processed and while waiting is hard, Julia Simon-Mishel of Philadelphia Legal Assistance says patience is needed.

She says all claims will be processed.

“If you are waiting, you will not lose benefits if you miss your bi-weekly filing date,” she said.

She says once the claim is processed you will be paid retroactively from the original filing date.

Also, for the first time ever, people who are self-employed, people who are independent contractors and gig workers can apply for unemployment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

“In general, almost anyone who didn’t qualify for regular unemployment should qualify for pandemic unemployment assistance,” Simon-Mishel said.

The labor department hired 100 new workers and brought 70 retired workers back. Their main focus will be answering questions.

For more information about Philadelphia Legal Assistance, click here. They have a hotline set up for people who have questions.