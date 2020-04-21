



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania has extended its stay-at-home order until next month. A handful of other states, meanwhile, are rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.

Gov. Tom Wolf has extended Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order to May 8th.

The extension came Monday as hundreds of protesters rolled into Harrisburg holding signs and honking horns outside the Capitol complex to demand that the governor lift the order.

“We still do not have a vaccine, we still don’t have an antibody test and we still don’t have a way to cure COVID-19,” Wolf said. “Without continuing to take precautions, we are all going to see a resurgence of this deadly virus, so we cannot relax.”

Still, despite warnings, a handful of governors including Georgia’s, announced plans to re-open as soon as Friday with social distancing measures in place. Fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios and barbers will be allowed to open in the Peach State.

“Many of these places that are at home, going broke, worried about how they can feed their children, make the mortgage payment,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Georgia.

Leading health officials are sharply criticizing the move.

“What we don’t want to do is recreate the conditions that led to us all having to stay home in the first place, and having our health care systems overwhelmed,” said Caitlin Rivers, infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “That’s why it’s important that we move cautiously and thoughtfully about how and when to reopen.”

In a tweet Monday night, the president cited what he calls the “invisible enemy” and the need to protect American jobs, as reasons he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Here in Pennsylvania, starting on May 8th, construction projects will resume. Gov. Wolf is now allowing curbside pick-up at select Wine and Spirits locations, as well as online auto sales.