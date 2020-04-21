CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Coronavirus testing sites in Camden and Gloucester Counties will be closed Tuesday due to severe storms that are expected to move into the region. The testing site at Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park is temporarily closed and patients are asked to visit one of the other clinic sites operated by Cooper University Health Care or Virtua Health until the site reopens.
“For the safety of our healthcare personnel and residents seeking testing, it has been determined that testing should not be administered at the site this afternoon,” said Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. “The decision to lost a day of testing is not easy to make, but after carefully reviewing today’s forecast, it was determined that the combination of heavy rain, lightning, and winds up to 40 mph poses too great of a risk. We know that testing critical in our fight against this virus, but our foremost concern is the safety of our residents and the medical providers who are already putting their health in jeopardy to administer testing.”
Virtua tests for COVID-19 at its five hospitals and operates by appointment drive-thru clinic prioritized for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders.
It also operates a community-based coronavirus testing collection in Cherry Hill.
The testing site at Camden County Community College’s Gloucester Township campus is also closed.
Both are expected to reopen for normal operating hours on Wednesday.