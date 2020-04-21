BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Investigating After 4-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot In City’s Parkwood Neighborhood
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bon Jovi, coronavirus, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bon Jovi is the latest big music act to cancel its summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band said in a statement that canceling, rather than postponing, “will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.”

The band says they look forward to seeing fans when they can all “safely be together.”

Be sure to catch Bon Jovi’s performance at the Jersey 4 Jersey virtual fundraiser on Wednesday night.

You can watch the fundraiser on CBS3 or CBSN Philadelphia beginning at 7 p.m. 

