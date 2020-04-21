Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bon Jovi is the latest big music act to cancel its summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band said in a statement that canceling, rather than postponing, “will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries.”
The band says they look forward to seeing fans when they can all “safely be together.”
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) April 20, 2020
Be sure to catch Bon Jovi’s performance at the Jersey 4 Jersey virtual fundraiser on Wednesday night.
You can watch the fundraiser on CBS3 or CBSN Philadelphia beginning at 7 p.m.
