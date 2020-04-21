PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you looking for something fun to do with the whole family while staying at home? Well, how about playing a board game?

You know what’s fun? Going the old-fashioned route and pulling out a board game.

“We had a lot of people reaching out, both about some basics, but also about getting games and puzzles,” said Matt Hendricks.

Hendricks is the owner of Thirsty Dice, Philly’s first board game cafe in Fairmount.

“Risk is one that comes up quite a bit,” he said. “You think about something like Yahtzee — Yahtzee is something that if you can scrounge up five dice around the house and then go on the internet and download a score sheet.”

“What are some of the more popular games that are geared towards kids that you would find at Thirsty Dice?” CBS3’s Pat Gallen asked?

“A lot of the classics like Candyland and Chutes and Ladders,” Hendricks said. “There’s a game here that comes out a lot called Animal Upon Animal, where you have these little animal blocks and its kinda like Jenga for younger folks.”

How about games that are geared specifically for adults?

“So many people play Cards Against Humanity but I’m sure there are some others out there you could point us toward,” Gallen said.

“Another one that we really like a lot is called Monikers,” Hendricks said. “It’s just really highly polished, always a lot of fun. Kind of a combination of trivia and eventually moving toward charades. That’s one of the biggest hits we have here.”

Thirsty Dice is also offering comfort crates that include pizza and cookie kits, flour, eggs, butter and of course, board games.

