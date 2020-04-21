DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Coronavirus cases in Delaware continue to rise. Health officials announced an additional 186 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the statewide total reaches 2,931.

Officials say there were another 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 82.

A state panel has drastically lowered Delaware’s official government revenue estimates as the health crisis continues to wreak havoc with the national and state economies.

The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council on Monday lowered its revenue estimate for this year by $416 million, or 9%, compared to its March estimate.

This year’s revenue total is currently predicted to be almost 6% less than the amount collected last year. The panel also lowered its revenue estimates for the fiscal year starting July 1 by $273 million, or 6%, compared to its March estimate.

Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Coons says he’s working with fellow democrats to expand national service programs, like Americorp, to help fight the pandemic.

He said this morning, a recent study showed a need for more than 100,000 “contact tracers,” who track down people who were exposed to the virus.

Masks and food were given out in Wilmington this morning. Eyewitness News was at the Brown Bag Deli and Grocery Store on East 9th Street where residents of the Third Council District picked up free face masks.

The Food Bank of Delaware distributed food to those in need around the corner on Wilson Street.