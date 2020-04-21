PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are just two days away from the start of the NFL Draft. One local prospect is just a couple of days away from hearing his name called.

Temple’s Matt Hennessy is one of the top-rated centers in the draft. He was all set to interview with the Eagles in Philadelphia when the coronavirus pandemic shut things down.

“I was fortunate enough to meet them at the Senior Bowl and the Combine, which was great to get to know them a little bit in person prior to the shutdown,” he said.

“I have to ask, growing up in New York, you’re a Giants fan?” CBS3’s Lesley Van Arsdall asked.

“Unfortunately, yes, I grew up a huge Giants fan and then spent the last four years in Philadelphia. But over the last two years, maybe even three, I have distanced myself from any fandom,” Hennessy said.

Now at home in Rockland County, New York, he’s adjusting to the new normal just like the rest of us. Holding virtual meetings with teams, his “Temple tough” experience getting him through.

“It’s kind of become part of who I am over the past few years. It’s something that teams admire and helped me throughout the process,” he said.

He’s confident his Temple tough attitude will lead to big things in the draft Thursday night.