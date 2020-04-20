Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot while waiting for a bus in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened just before 5 p.m. along the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue Monday.
Police say the teenager was waiting for a bus when he was shot one time in the right leg, below his kneecap.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
