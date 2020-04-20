CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot while waiting for a bus in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened just before 5 p.m. along the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue Monday.

Police say the teenager was waiting for a bus when he was shot one time in the right leg, below his kneecap.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

