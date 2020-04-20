Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) – Three children between the ages of six and 15 are recovering from gunshot wounds which occurred in two separate Delaware shootings Saturday night. New Castle County police say the first shooting occurred Saturday night in Wilmington’s Edgemoor neighborhood.
A 15-year-old girl was shot in the lower torso and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.
Later Saturday evening, a 6-year-old boy in Wilmington’s Limestone Gardens community was reportedly shot in the arm inside his home.
All three children are expected to survive.
Police do not believe the two shootings are related.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.