PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday night, stars with ties to our area will come together to raise money for New Jerseyans in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Jersey’s first lady, Tammy Murphy, helped organize the fundraiser. She joined CBS3 on Monday afternoon to talk more about the fundraiser.
JERSEY 4 JERSEY: Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen Among Celebrities Taking Part In Coronavirus Relief Special Airing On CBS3, CBSN Philly
“Yesterday we announced our second round of grants, which is going to another 18 food pantries, as well as to our four regional health hubs and to Catholic Charities in Newark,” Murphy said.
So far, Jersey 4 Jersey has provided 108 grants to pantries and shelters in all 21 counties.
Among the celebrities taking part are Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Tony Bennett, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Chris Rock, Halsey, Jersey’s own Kelly Ripa, and former Penn Stater and now Giants’ running back, Saquon Barkley.
You can watch the Jersey 4 Jersey live concert even Wednesday night a 7 p.m. on CBS3 and CBSN.
Watch the video for more from CBS3’s interview with Murphy.
