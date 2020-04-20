Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is helping fight hunger during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week he announced he would be participating in the “All In Challenge.”
This week, he’s sweetening the deal.
“We’re putting another $1 million to the All In Challenge to keep it going, just to let people know that it’s not just about the conversation, it’s about the action as well,” he said.
Hart is also auctioning off a chance to win a speaking role in his next film.
The auction proceeds are being donated to various food banks, including Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.
Earlier this month, Hart donated meals directly to Philadelphia families in need through the Hungry at Home food delivery service.
You must log in to post a comment.