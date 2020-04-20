



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable patients in our region. Officials with One Emergency Management tell Eyewitness News the real emergency is in nursing homes.

This isn’t unusual for Pennsylvania. Close quarters and communal living equals breeding grounds for the spread of COVID-19, according to health experts.

In a CBS3 review of nursing home case numbers — compared against overall county COVID-19 mortality rates — these facilities account for, in most counties, the majority of COVID-19 deaths.

In Montgomery County, of 184 deaths countywide, 138 are in nursing homes. That’s 75% of the mortality rate.

In Delaware County, 69% or 68 of 99 deaths are in those care facilities.

In Chester County, it’s 68%, Bucks County with 58%, and in Philadelphia, the figure is 54%.

Earlier Monday, there was a show of support outside Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. This is a facility hit hard staffing-wise by the coronavirus, so much so that the Pennsylvania National Guard was deployed to stabilize workforce numbers.

First responders waved to staff members, some of whom even stopped what they were doing to show gratitude for the gesture.

The backing of the community means much to these front-line workers because many families with loved ones in these homes say they feel like overlooked in the pandemic response.

The family of Joseph and Maria Giangiacomo have not seen them in-person in almost two months. Both husband and wife, cared for at a nearby facility, came down with COVID-19 symptoms.

Mr. Giangiacomo did test positive. Both have recovered, but family members are sounding the alarm about conditions of care and are demanding better resources for this fragile segment of the community.

“I’m outraged the numbers are that high. For the past five weeks, I feel like I’ve been screaming and no one has been listening to me. They are not doing enough for our seniors and our loved ones in these care facilities. I was shocked to learn that the only treatment they are providing once these residents show symptoms is rest, liquid, and acetaminophen. Our seniors do not stand a chance,” Giangiacomo’s daughter Angela Galieti said.

Sources tell Eyewitness News there is serious concern about getting a handle on conditions. CBS3 requested specific information from county health departments concerning nursing homes with outbreaks. Across the board, we were told that information would not be provided.