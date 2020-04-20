TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –As New Jersey continues to battle COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state health department is teaming up with United and Delta airlines to offer free round-trip flights to health care workers. This offer is for workers coming to the Garden State to help fight the virus.
“I’d like to personally thank United and Delta Airlines for stepping up to help New Jersey in this time of need,” Murphy said. “We are in urgent need of volunteers and programs like this will allow us to draw help not just from the great people of New Jersey, but from the rest of the country as well.”
The flights are open only to approved volunteers.
Any interested volunteers with medical training should contact the New Jersey Department of Health at https://covid19.nj.gov/forms/volunteer to coordinate the flight.
