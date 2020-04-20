BARRINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Barrington police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested after posting on Facebook that he was “gonna run you all over with my SUV if I see anyone getting tested” for coronavirus at a new testing site. Jacob Carr, of Barrington, was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with second-degree terroristic threats during an emergency and other related offenses.
Police say after learning a COVID-19 testing site was opening at the Rite Aid on Clements Bridge Road in Barrington, Carr posted the threat on the Barrington Parent’s Page on Facebook.
One of the comments read, “I’m gonna run you all over with my SUV if I see anyone getting tested,” according to Barrington Borough Police.
Coronavirus New Jersey: COVID-19 Outbreak Stabilizing Overall But South Jersey Has Yet To See Peak, Officials Say
Residents and members of the page alerted police to the post.
Police say Carr used a Facebook account using a fake name to post the messages. However, police were able to trace the account to Carr.
You must log in to post a comment.