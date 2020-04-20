PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Select Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania will begin offering curbside pickup on Monday. The location at 20th and Market Streets in Center City is one of 10 Philadelphia stores offering the service.
Customers have to call the store they want to pick-up from and talk to a staff member about what’s available.
The order must be paid for with a credit card over the phone.
Customers are limited to purchasing six bottles per day.
The other nine Philadelphia Fine Wine and Good Spirits locations offering curbside pickup include stores at 1940 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, 180 W. Girard Avenue, 1515 Locust Street, 1237 S. 11th Street, 1112 Chestnut Street, 401 Franklin Mills Circle, 8705 Germantown Avenue, 724 South Street, 2550 Grant Avenue.
For a full list of stores offering curbside pickup and more information, click here.
