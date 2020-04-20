



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware announced an additional 207 coronavirus cases Monday as the statewide total tops 2,700. Officials say there are now 2,745 cases in the state and another five people have died from COVID-19-related complications, bringing the death toll to 72.

There are currently 1,229 cases in New Castle, 430 in Kent, and 1,055 in Sussex Counties.

Meanwhile, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding another series of drive-thru mobile pantries. The first one starts Monday at Christiana Mall in Newark, New Castle County.

Cars were lined up as early as 7 a.m.

Thank you to members of the @DelawareNG for assisting with today’s mass food distribution in New Castle County! #covid19 #delaware #netde pic.twitter.com/OIab61sXtZ — Food Bank of DE (@FoodBankofDE) April 20, 2020

The National Guard was also at the food drive to help direct the rush of cars.

Additional drive-thru pantries will be held in Kent and Sussex Counties. Organizers ask that you bring proof of ID and Delaware residency.

Pre-registration is recommended, either online or at the site.