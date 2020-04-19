Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fire crews came to the rescue of over a dozen people after a building collapsed in the Mount Airy section of the city. Officials say police and fire crews responded to the 6900 block of Cresheim Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.
According to the fire department 14 people were rescued from the building.
PFD members rescued 14 occupants from a building collapse this morning on Cresheim Road in Mount Airy. #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/0NOC6KxCmr
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 19, 2020
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the collapse.
