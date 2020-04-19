BREAKING:New Jersey Officials Announce Additional 3,915 COVID-19 Cases As Statewide Total Tops 85,000
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fire crews came to the rescue of over a dozen people after a building collapsed in the Mount Airy section of the city. Officials say police and fire crews responded to the 6900 block of Cresheim Road around 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to the fire department 14 people were rescued from the building.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the collapse.

