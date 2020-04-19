Comments
HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Efforts are underway to save St. Joseph High School and St. Joseph Regional Elementary School from closing in Hammonton. The school community on Sunday hosted a car parade to show their support for students and staff.
They decorated their vehicles with St. Joe’s colors and gear.
The schools are among five the Camden Diocese is permanently closing on June 30.
The diocese blames years of declining student enrollment and local fundraising.
You must log in to post a comment.