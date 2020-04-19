



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For essential workers, every day on the job is a risk — that’s why the state of Pennsylvania is doing what it can to protect them and the public they’re serving. Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m., face masks are mandatory for people doing business.

Employees will have to wear face coverings, too, including those who work in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other places that remain in business but aren’t open to the public.

The new rule also applies to customers and employees inside supermarkets and pharmacies.

People have generally been following recommendations to wear face masks to complete essential tasks like going to the grocery store.

But now it’s a requirement. Businesses are asked to require customers to wear masks when they are on the property.

“This order provides critical protections for the workers needed to run and operate these life-sustaining establishments,” Wolf said. “Businesses across the state have already begun to implement many of these protocols on their own, and we applaud their efforts to protect employees and customers.”

Failure to comply with these requirements will result in enforcement action that could include citations, fines or license suspensions.

Complaisance with the order will be enforced beginning Sunday April 19 at 8 p.m.

There are currently 31,069 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including 964 deaths.