



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey now has over 85,000 coronavirus cases as officials announced an additional 3,915 cases Sunday. Gov. Phil Murphy says there are now 85, 301 cases and another 132 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,202.

Coronavirus cases in South Jersey counties include in 398 Atlantic, 1,587 in Burlington, 2,131 in Camden, 206 in Cape May, 308 in Cumberland, 737 in Gloucester, 2,215 in Mercer, 4,648 in Ocean, 116 in Salem.

Although the numbers continue to increase, Murphy said Saturday they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and more discharges.

“Over the past three weeks, we’ve been able to move these lines closer together to the point where we are now reporting more people leaving the hospital than entering,” Murphy said.

“We are flattening the curve,” Murphy said, presenting charts showing the rate of growth of new cases over the previous 21 days as well as daily rates of new hospitalizations since the beginning of the month.

Look at this chart: the number of new hospitalizations against the number of daily discharges. Over the past three weeks, we’ve been able to move these lines closer together to the point where we are now reporting more people leaving the hospital than entering. pic.twitter.com/Mi4r9ABv71 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 18, 2020

Murphy also blasted Atlantic County Surrogate Jim Curcio during his daily COVID-19 press briefing yesterday after Curcio posted a message on his Facebook page reading, “Atlantic County officials need to sound the alarm. Reopen New Jersey immediately without restrictions. Trust American freedom ingenuity and the US Constitution. Unite the hands of the Private Sector so it can rescue NJ from this nightmare.”

In New Jersey, a surrogate is a constitutional officer, which is part of both the county government and the superior court. The surrogate is elected to the position every five years.

CBS3 reached out to Curcio via Facebook, email and by phone. Our requests have gone unanswered.

