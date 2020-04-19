PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby will not be granted early prison release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s despite a reprieve for some Pennsylvania inmates who are at risk of the coronavirus.
Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order earlier this month to authorize the early release of up to 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus. The plan is similar to what other states and some Pennsylvania counties have undertaken, and it comes after talks broke down with Republicans who hold a majority in the state legislature.
The plan allows the release of inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are within nine months of scheduled release, or within 12 months for those considered at heightened risk from the coronavirus.
As a convicted sex offender, Cosby is reportedly not eligible for the reprieve.
The 82-year-old is serving a 3-to-10-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia for a sexual assault conviction.
You must log in to post a comment.