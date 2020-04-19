Comments
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — After being hooked up to a ventilator, a COVID-19 survivor received quite the Havertown homecoming. A parade rolled by the home of Jim Friesser on Drexel Avenue on Sunday.
The community held signs of support as Friesser joyously waved on the caravan from outside of his house.
He’s clearly loved in the community and his diagnosis was a shock.
“It’s just so scary and when we heard it was Jim, we were all just praying, praying really hard. So much love for Jim. He’s quite the personality,” Ginny Bruton, a family friend, said.
Sacred Heart School organized the parade.
You must log in to post a comment.