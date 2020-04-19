



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Easing separation anxiety in your pet. In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project animal advocate Carol Erickson shows us how we and our four-legged friends can deal with it, especially when we all eventually return to work.

A lot of people are going to find out that with the enforced stay-at-home orders, our animals are loving it to the point that it may be difficult when life returns to normal.

Lots of things can happen with separation anxiety, dogs can cry a lot when you’re out of the house, they might tear up a pillow, they might go to the bathroom inside of the house.

It’s something we should begin working on now so that our pets do not have separation anxiety when we can start to go back to work.

So what can you do now?

Set up a comfortable space for your dog

Practice leaving for short periods of time

Use the same phrases when leaving like, “I’ll be back”

Having a low key greeting when you return

For more information on steps you can take to make sure separation anxiety visit the Pennsylvania SPCA Facebook page for more tips.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Bolo – He was rescued after he was found living in a junkyard and been at the PSPCA since July. Bolo’s favorite things include going for long walkies and reclining on his bed. He’s a pretty mellow guy with simple requests: lots of snuggles, outside time, and more snuggles. If your dream day includes lots of sloppy dog kisses, he’s the man for you. Check out his cool video which shows how nicely he walks on a leash and how smart and affectionate he is: https://vimeo.com/399045296. For more information, contact Bolo’s foster parents at hannadan@udel.edu.

Chi – A 6-year-old little sweetie pie who is on the small size at only about 40 pounds. This little boy loves, loves, loves to play. He will chase balls, play with tug toys and just have a fine time running around. He’s also a good walker and stays right by your side. Of course, he is a big fan of treats and he’s learned all kinds of tricks like sit, stay, down and touch. He’s really smart and most of all he really loves to please people. Chi will do best as the only dog in the home right now but he would be the perfect little companion and couch potato If you’d like more information on him, please contact his foster parent at danielconlon@temple.edu.

Ivy – This sweet, playful, curious girl is currently in South Philly with her foster parents. She’s house trained, responds to her name when called, has wonderful table manners, and can sit on command. Her foster parents just taught her how to give “paw” and she perfected it in less than a day. Ivy loves to go out for a walk and walks well on a leash as long as there are few distractions. Ivy is looking for a family that will help improve her social skills. She also does best when the other dog is about her size or larger. For more information email her foster mom at erin.juliet.weathers@gmail.com.