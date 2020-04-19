PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fire crews rescued 14 people from a partially collapsed house in Mount Airy on Saturday. The people pulled from inside say they’re lucky to be alive.

Part of the apartment complex on the 6900 block of Cresheim Road came crashing down around 10 a.m. Saturday, sending debris and people scrambling.

Andre Freelende was in bed when it happened.

“It almost sounded like an earthquake. Seriously,” Freelende said. “I felt this rumbling.”

Residents say a construction crew hired by the building’s landlord had been doing work on the front of the building. They say construction workers caused the collapse.

“There was devastation in the area,” Freelende said. “And the look on the workers’ face said ‘I did something wrong.’”

Licenses and Inspections did not respond when asked to confirm the residents’ accounts.

Construction workers were seen trying to bring down the rest of the roof that never collapsed. A block captain says it’s not the first time this building has had issues.

“Apparently, it was only a matter of time,” Block Captain Maurice Sampson said. “The porch partially collapsed about a year ago and nothing happened. So the neighbors did a lot calling and L&I came out and we know this because we all got a bunch of notices for things.”

PFD members rescued 14 occupants from a building collapse this morning on Cresheim Road in Mount Airy. #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/0NOC6KxCmr — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 19, 2020

“I get outside and I see all this has fallen down. The front foundation was all basically out here,” Freelende said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted Sunday morning that 14 people were saved from the building. Not a single one was injured.

“It’s a blessing. It really is a blessing,” Freelende said.