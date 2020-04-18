CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania COVID-19 Cases Top 31,000, Death Toll Nears 1,000
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of an SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Friday night. According to officials, a 21-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle along the 1500 block of Willington Street, around 10:30 p.m.

The woman suffered injuries to her legs, back and is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say, prior to the incident, the striking vehicle was carjacked from 17th and Diamond Streets.

The driver is being described as a 5-foot-8 black male, who was wearing a black hoodie and tan boots.

Comments