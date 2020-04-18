Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of an SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Friday night. According to officials, a 21-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle along the 1500 block of Willington Street, around 10:30 p.m.
The woman suffered injuries to her legs, back and is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.
Police say, prior to the incident, the striking vehicle was carjacked from 17th and Diamond Streets.
The driver is being described as a 5-foot-8 black male, who was wearing a black hoodie and tan boots.
You must log in to post a comment.