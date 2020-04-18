CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after police say he was found shot inside of a vehicle in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened on the 5500 block of West Godfrey Avenue just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was found inside of a Gray Chevy Impala suffering from gunshot wounds to his eye, head and back, police say.

He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical center by officers and was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

