PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after police say he was found shot inside of a vehicle in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened on the 5500 block of West Godfrey Avenue just after 2 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was found inside of a Gray Chevy Impala suffering from gunshot wounds to his eye, head and back, police say.
He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical center by officers and was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
