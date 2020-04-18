



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a commuter alert for those who are still commuting during the coronavirus outbreak. PennDOT will be implementing restrictions while making repairs on I-76.

I-76 eastbound will be reduced to a single lane from Conshocken to Gladwyne to make repairs on the Route 23 bridge.

The restrictions will be in place through Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Later next week, there will be similar restrictions on the westbound side of I-76.

Officials say this is critical safety work that needs to take place despite COVID-19 construction restrictions.

From April 20 to April 23, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., I-76 westbound will be reduced to a single lane between University Aveue and 30th Street.

A periodic shoulder closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from April 20 through April 24 on I-76 westbound between Unversity Avenue and 30th Street, officials say.

Then, from 9 a.m. on April 24 until 5 a.m. April 28, I-76 westbound will be reduced to a single lane between Conshockhen and Gladwyne.

