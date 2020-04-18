BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A man and a woman were arrested after police say they threatened to shoot a UPS delivery driver in Camden County over a missing package. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Little Gloucester Road in Blackwood.

Investigators say the residents were expecting a package but it wasn’t located on the truck. The UPS driver left the residence and entered a nearby neighborhood when two vehicles boxed in his truck.

Investigators later identified the two suspects as 40-year-old Kyree Shaw and 52-year-old Diana Bailey, the residents from the 500 block of Little Gloucester Road.

Police say they approached the driver and demanded the package that was supposed to be delivered. Shaw allegedly threatened the driver that he was going to get a gun.

That’s when the driver says Shaw walked to his car and appeared to put an object in his waistband. The driver, fearing for his life, allowed Shaw to walk onto the truck and search for the package.

The couple left after not finding the package.

The driver called police and Shaw and Bailey were both arrested and are facing multiple charges.

The UPS driver was not injured during the incident and a firearm was not located. During the investigation, another UPS driver arrived with the missing package.