PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In North Philadelphia, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium held a free testing clinic Saturday. Eyewitness News was at Miller Memorial Baptist Church, where health care professionals provided testing for people with coronavirus symptoms.
According to city officials, African Americans are being diagnosed at a disproportionately higher rate than other groups.
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is hoping to change that.
They’re raising money to help them test more people.
To contribute to their GoFundMe, click here.
