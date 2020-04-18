



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has hit nearly every industry hard, including the music industry. One local venue, however, is making sure the music continues.

“It’s a really, really tragic situation for independent venues like The Fire,” Owner Karen Saillant said.

The doors to The Fire in Northern Liberties have been closed for over a month, but on Saturday afternoon the music came back.

The Fire hosted its first-ever International Stay at Home Festival, virtually bringing together performers from around the world.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Saillant says when they were forced to close and cancel shows, she knew she had to do something.

“When you’re a creative person, you really need to be creating and if you don’t create, you die,” Saillant said.

Spoon Ferguson and Thomas Martin are members of Philly’s own Dirty Soap. They took part in the concert with bands as far away as Japan, Italy, Morocco and Thailand.

Martin says having a virtual stage in a time like this is important.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

“Especially right now, it is kind of finding these different avenues in order to promote yourself, to boost social media presence,” Martin said.

Because after all, the show must go on.

“Adapting to the times, adapting to what’s going on and yet finding different ways to keep our name out there and to keep rocking,” Martin said.

Money that was raised went to support the performers and the employees at The Fire.