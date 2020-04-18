



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Essential workers are understandably nervous working during the coronavirus pandemic. They’re worried about COVID-19 and for some, even violence. A DoorDash delivery driver says he’s lucky to be alive after he was shot at while on the job.

“Just like a lot of people, I’m just trying to make a living to support my family and accepting the risks that come with it,” said William, who only wanted to be identified by his first name.

On Thursday evening, the risks became almost too much for a DoorDash delivery driver.

William was so shaken up, he only wanted to speak over the phone. He says he passed a group of men while making a delivery around 11:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of Girard Avenue.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

“I was talking to the customer, handing him his DoorDash food and I heard a firework go off behind me,” Williams said, “and I told the customer to go inside.”

William, who is laid off from his full-time job and has an 18-month-old at home, says he would later learn that firework was actually gunfire.

“I didn’t want to believe what was going on and then I heard second and third shots ran off,” William said, “and I realized what was going on and I sprinted off the avenue.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

He says he ran for cover and ducked behind an SUV.

“Waited for shots to stop and I heard the men yelling at each other and I knew it wasn’t safe,” William said. “I just kept squatting behind the SUV, just kept preparing to die.”

Thankfully, he wasn’t physically hurt, but his vehicle’s back window was shot out. He says on Saturday morning, an auto body shop contacted him to fix the window.

No arrests have been made.