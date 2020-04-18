CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia received a large shipment of personal protective equipment from FEMA on Saturday. The shipment included upwards of 86,400 N95 masks.

The masks will be handed out to health care workers and first responders.

Philadelphia health officials announced 451 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the citywide total above 9,000. The death toll climbed to 343 with 45 new deaths.

