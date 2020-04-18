Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia received a large shipment of personal protective equipment from FEMA on Saturday. The shipment included upwards of 86,400 N95 masks.
Wow. 86,400 N95 masks.
Thank you to @fema and @3M, as well as our Emergency Operations Center team members who are working right now to get this critical PPE to our first responders and health-care workers. https://t.co/exrHZfysTX
— Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 18, 2020
The masks will be handed out to health care workers and first responders.
Philadelphia health officials announced 451 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the citywide total above 9,000. The death toll climbed to 343 with 45 new deaths.
