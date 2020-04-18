



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — There are now over 31,000 COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as the death toll nears 1,000. Health officials reported 1,628 new cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 31,069.

Eighty more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 964. Nearly 500 of the deaths have occurred in residents in nursing homes or personal care facilities.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers, and frontline responders.”

Nearly 123,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Pa. State Officials Announce Creation Of Business-To-Business Directory For COVID-19-Related Supplies

Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf said during a press conference on Friday that Pennsylvania will gradually reopen its economy using a “regional, sector-based approach” and a modeling tool that will help public officials decide when it’s safe.

The six-stage plan did not include a timetable or spell out the metrics that Wolf and his administration will use to decide that Pennsylvania can begin emerging from the coronavirus pandemic after weeks of social distancing.

“Unfortunately, we cannot flip a switch and reopen the commonwealth. There isn’t going to be one big day, we need to make smart, data-driven decisions,” Wolf said.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

Wolf called Friday’s release a “framework” and said he would lay out more concrete steps next week. The state needs to be careful and deliberate in reopening the economy, the governor said, with the flexibility to respond to new outbreaks. Doing otherwise, he contended, would prolong the crisis.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)