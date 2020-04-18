HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — State officials in Pennsylvania have announced the creation of a business-to-business directory for supplies related to the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Community and Economic Development says the business-to-business interchange directory is intended to connect organizations and businesses directly to manufacturers producing products and supplies related to the outbreak.
Secretary Dennis Davin said it’s intended to provide commonwealth residents access to critical supplies “expeditiously without a middleman.”
Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected
“Over the past month, the Wolf Administration has been working directly with businesses across the commonwealth to identify their capabilities and needs and move products quickly from the manufacturing floor to the marketplace,” he said.
The directory currently includes manufacturers of N95 masks, fabric and other masks, and surgical masks. Additional supplies and materials will be added to the directory as the department identifies potential manufacturers.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.