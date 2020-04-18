



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic County’s surrogate is making comments that about reopening New Jersey that caught the eye of Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy announced over 3,000 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, though he said the state is seeing fewer hospitalizations.

“This is literally life and death. What we need now is responsible leadership. We do not need irresponsible leadership. We need responsible leadership,” Murphy said.

Murphy blasted Atlantic County Surrogate Jim Curcio during his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Saturday after Curcio posted a message on his Facebook page reading, “Atlantic County officials need to sound the alarm. Reopen New Jersey immediately without restrictions. Trust American freedom ingenuity and the US Constitution. Unite the hands of the Private Sector so it can rescue NJ from this nightmare.”

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

In New Jersey, a surrogate is a constitutional officer, which is part of both the county government and the superior court. The surrogate is elected to the position every five years.

The Republican from Hammonton was elected in 2010. He’s seeking a third term as he’s up for re-election this year.

Regardless of his résumé, Murphy did not take too kindly to his stance.

“We ‘untie the system’ right now there will be blood on our hands,” Murphy said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

Curcio later posted on Facebook, writing, “Everything posted on this page are my personal opinions as a private citizen.” He directed his official positions to his Atlantic County surrogate page.

Atlantic County surrogate candidate Stephen Dicht released a statement reading, in part, “Almost universally people accept these drastic measures are needed to save lives. It’s curious that the man charged with the administration of estates in Atlantic County acts so cavalierly with human lives.”

CBS3 reached out to Curcio for comment and is waiting to hear back.