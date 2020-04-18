TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s health commissioner is “cautiously optimistic” that the COVID-19 outbreak is leveling off, she said Friday. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli expects the rest of April and early May to be very busy for hospitals, but that models indicate a dip in the curve could come after that, she said at a news conference in Trenton with Gov. Phil Murphy.
“We’re cautiously optimistic, hopefully optimistic that we’re leveling off,” Persichilli said.
The northern part of the state, which has been very hard hit, has likely seen its peak, but the central and southern parts of the state have yet to.
Despite the optimism, Murphy said, it’s no time to relent on social distancing.
The state also saw 323 more deaths from the virus, putting the toll at 3,840 people total. More than 78,000 people have tested positive, up from about 75,000 the previous day, according to officials.
The death toll, while still going up, is a lagging indicator, said Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist.
