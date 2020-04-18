Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Toms River woman is facing charges for organizing a protest in Trenton. Kim Pagan is charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency order by organizing a “prohibited event.”
Video from the Central Jersey Libertarian Party shows some of Friday’s demonstrations.
The party says it’s separate from Republicans and Democrats and believes peaceful protests like Friday’s should not be punished.
“I respect your right to protest but trust us on this, we’re basing this on the facts, please stay home,” Murphy said.
