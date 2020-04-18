Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Walmart is requiring all of its workers to wear face masks due to the coronavirus. The policy change goes into effect on Monday.
The company points to the recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Walmart says it will provide coverings to the workers once they pass health screenings and temperature checks.
Walmart is not requiring customers to do the same, but says it will encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.
You must log in to post a comment.