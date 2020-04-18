Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Self-employed and independent contractors impacted by COVID-19 in Pennsylvania can now apply for unemployment assistance. Pennsylvania has launched the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for residents who are not eligible for regular unemployment compensation.
Those who can apply include, self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, clergy and those working for religious organizations, and people without sufficient work history to qualify for regular unemployment compensation.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will provide up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits.
Documentation will be needed to verify you were unable to work due to the pandemic.
Payments may be received within two to four weeks after submitting the initial claim.
Officials say a high volume of applications are expected over the next few days which may temporarily slow the system.
