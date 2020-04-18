NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (AP) — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his parents before killing himself inside a southern Pennsylvania home, authorities say. Police found the three bodies about 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they responded to a home in York County after someone reported a possible fire there and “multiple fatalities.”
They did not immediately know what sparked the shootings.
The York County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as David Jonathan Schlenoff, 28; his father, David Schlenoff, 71; and his mother, Elizabeth Schlenoff, 66. All three lived in the house, authorities said.
Authorities say emergency responders found there was a fire at the home that was caused by unattended cooking, but no serious damage was reported.
