CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Friday night was supposed to be a special night for a group of hard-working teens in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. But the musical they practiced so hard for was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from Cherry Hill West were all set to perform the high school’s production of “We Will Rock You.” However, with schools shut, and a stay-at-home order in place, weeks of auditions and rehearsals all went down the drain.
But you know the old saying, the show must go on.
Some members of the cast joined Eyewitness News Friday morning for a special, virtual performance.
