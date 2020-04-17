Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people have been charged in the shooting death of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor. O’Connor was shot and killed on March 13 while serving an arrest warrant in the city’s Frankford section.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said 21-year-old Hassan Elliott has been arrested. He was charged with two counts of murder, including one for shooting an officer.
Krasner says the other two people charged — Bilal Mitchell and Khalif Sears — were in the room at the time of the shooting.
O’Connor, 46, leaves behind a wife and two children.
You must log in to post a comment.