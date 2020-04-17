PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The coronavirus outbreak has continued to impact the Philadelphia area with cases reaching over the 8,000 mark in the city and over 30,000 statewide. As state and city officials continue to try and impress upon citizens the importance of social distancing, the Philadelphia City Council brought in a city legend: Julius “Dr. J” Erving.
In a video posted to the Council’s twitter account Friday, Erving expresses the importance of social distancing in a city known for its affectionate nature.
“We’re all missing sports and the things that go along with it. Fist pumps, high fives, simply shaking hands. It’s the Philly way. The City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection likes to show that love and affection right,” said Erving in the video. “Wrong. Not now. In the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, the best way to show Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is by keeping your social distance.”
“Keep your social distance at all times,” continued Erving. “That’s the kind of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection we all need.”
As pressure mounts for Governor Wolf to allow businesses to reopen following CDC guidelines, the importance of social distancing to contain the spread rises. Erving is doing what he can to remind citizens to keep their distance and help in flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases.
